Bala Poster: Bhumi Pednerkar Attacks The Obsession With Colour As She Throws Away Fairness Creams

A lot has been spoken about Ayushamnn Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam’s upcoming, Bala that revolves around premature balding. While the film has got viewers intrigued, Bhumi Pednekar has finally unveiled her look from the film, on her Twitter handle.

Bhumi is seen is a skin tone duskier than her original color but the actress is throwing all fairness options out of the window like a true lady baws! The swag that Bhumi carries is visible not only through her pose in the poster but also the look that the Saand Ki Aankh actress carries in something. It only adds more to the sassyness of her character.

In her recent interaction with Live Mint, Bhumi had opened up about her character in Bala saying, “I’m a product of that change. I wouldn’t exist if our content hadn’t revolutionized. Today I get to do a film like Bala where we’re talking of color bias and conventional notions of beauty and I’m playing a deep-coloured girl. Today, people want to see movies that they can relate with and characters that could be one of them. That’s what’s working. There was an entire period where the actor was the karta dharta (most powerful entity) and any random rubbish they did would work. But today, writers are celebrated.”

Bala is slated for a release on the 8th of November and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam as the films leads. What’s more interesting is that Bala will now clash with Sunny Nijjar’s Ujda Chaman which too revolves around the same subject.

Bala also features actors like Seema Pahwa, Javed Jaffrey and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!