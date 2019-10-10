Karma From Drive: Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Ravishing In This Jazzy Track

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive will soon be streaming on Netflix. Fans have waited for a long time for this action-thriller. Today, the makers dropped a new song called ‘Karma‘ from the film.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as she throws up a lot of cash in the air. From the looks of it, the song seems like it’s based on the angle of loot or thug. In every outfit, the Kick actress looks bewitching & leaves our heart fluttering with her sexy moves.

Watch the video below:

Drive is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The music of the film is composed by Amaal Malik, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee and Jasleen Royal.

In Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput has shot a nude scene. Now that the film is releasing on the digital platform, the makers didn’t have to worry about CBFC cuts.

Earlier, the Kai Po Che actor spoke about doing the nude scene. He said, “If you ask me whether I am comfortable showing my skin on screen, I will say yes. I don’t have inhibitions, but the role needs to require that kind of a scene. It can’t be just for the heck of it.”

The film will be streaming on Netflix from November 1, 2019.

Did you like the song Karma? Are you excited to watch Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Fernandez starrer upcoming action thriller?

