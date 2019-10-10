Ananya Panday On Pati Patni Aur Woh: “I Had To Work A Lot On Just Slowing Down With The Way I Speak”

Ananya Panday is just one film old but the actress has already proven her acting mantle in her debut, Student Of The Year 2. This has landed her in 2 other films, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli! And now, Ananya had finally opened up about the preparations that she had to do in order to ace her character for the film.

The preparation was rather unusual for Ananya for Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she is essaying a character that is slightly older than her real age. Speaking about her prep to DNA, Ananya said, “My preparation for SOTY 2 was not very convenient because Punit (Malhotra) worked a lot on opening me up as a person because in general I am very outspoken and that’s how I am with my friends and family. But in front of people from the films and in front of 100 people form the set, I would get a little scared. So I think he worked a lot more on just making me very uninhibited, opening me up, being loud and outspoken because that’s what my character was. That was mainly my prep for SOTY 2 more than lines.”

She further added, “With Pati Patni Aur Woh it’s very different because I am playing a slightly older character and I tend to talk very fast because I get so excited all the time like in SOTY 2. But because I am playing an older character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, I had to work a lot on just slowing down with the way I speak and just taking time in between my lines.”

“There are a lot of pauses, reactions and there are a lot of scenes in the films where I am not even talking. I am just reacting to what other people and other characters are saying so that was more or less my prep for Pati Patni Aur Woh, working on moments more than just lines,” added the SOTY 2 actress.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Kartik Aaryan – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated for a release on December 6, 2019.

