Jennifer Aniston On FRIENDS Reboot: It Won’t Even Be Close To As Good As What It Was

FRIENDS is cited as one of the best sitcoms ever made. It was exactly 25 years ago when the first episode aired on TV. It all started when Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston walks into the Coffee house Central Perk and meets the crazy bunch of other 5 people.

Fans are hoping for a reunion of the FRIENDS cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, for a movie based on Friends. But recently, there have been reports about the reboot of Friends as a new sitcom.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston appeared on The Howard Stern Show where she was asked about the reboot of Friends. The actress said, “I honestly think we would love it. There’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show it won’t even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it.”

Jennifer also revealed that she recently met the Friends gang and how much fun they had. She said, “We just had dinner this week, the whole gang. We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together… We just laughed a lot.”

Well, we agree with Jennifer Aniston. We don’t think FRIENDS can be remade or anyone can play the characters so beautifully and with perfection. Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross and Phoebe are not mere characters but have become an integral part of every FRIENDS fan’s life. The show got over in 2004 but fans can never get enough of how it made them happy, smile and cry.

