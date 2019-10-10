Rangoli Chandel Attacks Deepika Padukone For ‘Loving Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Boxers’; Receives Severe Backlash

Ever since Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLFoundation) objected to Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya for its original title which read ‘Mental’, sister Rangoli Chandel has the actress under her radar. This time, things have turned ugly as Rangoli has attacked DP and accused her of being in steady relation with Ranveer Singh and yet loving Ranbir Kapoor’s boxers.

It all started when Rangoli requoted a fans tweet on Deepika-Ranbir’s interview dated back at 2015 and tweeted, “Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex boyfriend’s boxers, for bollywood this is class, matlab english mein kachche ko boxer bolo toh classy hai… aur Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai… wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental…”

As expected, such a statement didn’t go well with the fans who severely backlashed Rangoli. While one user wrote, “One thing is for sure..you have no class.. comparing you with Rakhi Sawant and KRK..is an insult for them..coz you are the worst.. nobody can match your shitty tweets”

One thiny is for sure..you have no class.. comparing you with Rakhi Sawant and KRK..is an insult for them..coz you are the worst.. nobody can match your shitty tweets — immahar (@mahar_delhi) October 10, 2019

Another wrote, “This tweet was not required rangoli n btw why dont u raise any public issues rather than attacking anyone n u always attack those who dont waste their tym in replying”

This tweet was not required rangoli n btw why dont u raise any public issues rather than attacking anyone n u always attack those who dont waste their tym in replying — Nikita Tripathi (@NikitaT18098918) October 10, 2019

In an age where renowned celebs are preaching about Women Empowerment, it’s sad to see Rangoli getting to that level. Hopefully, this shaming each other stops and we get to witness some genuine positivity amidst the Industry.

Although, that was not it! Rangoli also wrote a message to backlashers that read, “Deepika ke fans mujh par baras pade hain,yeh dekho maine thode kaha usne kaha hai,main bhi hairan hun jo insaan apne co actors ke kachchon mein ghusa rehta hai,usse kya pata film ka title change hokr film release & critically acclaimed hokr ja chuki hai”

Deepika ke fans mujh par baras pade hain,yeh dekho maine thode kaha usne kaha hai,main bhi hairan hun jo insaan apne co actors ke kachchon mein ghusa rehta hai,usse kya pata film ka title change hokr film release & critically acclaimed hokr ja chuki hai 😂 https://t.co/pJIB0LNH9t — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!