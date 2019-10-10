Sooryavanshi NEW Still: Akshay Kumar, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh & ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn – BLOCKBUSTER x 3

Recently, Katrina Kaif treated us with the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s character in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi. While that already enticed the fans to the next level, today Khiladi Kumar comes up with another treat in the form of a new still from the climax! To add onto the excitement, it features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

The latest still shared by Akshay on his Twitter witnesses him donning the Veer Sooryavanshi avatar as he faces the camera and Ranveer as Simmba as well as Ajay as Singham looking at him as they pose their back at the camera. Clearly, Akshay’s cop avatar has all support from his colleagues; you can’t miss out on the entire police force at the backdrop giving the still some realistic feels. These Desi Avengers of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe totally has our hearts, our minds and everything beyond!

Akshay Kumar just a while ago shared the picture on his Twitter and captioned it, “The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When ‘Singham’ meets ‘Simmba’ meets #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,2020”

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the team along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are currently shooting for a grand climax at Hyderabad which will witness a cross over from the other two Rohit Shetty movies – Singham and Simmba. We certainly can’t contain our excitement anymore. Can you?

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba.

Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi was first given a glimpse of as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

