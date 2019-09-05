WHAT? Radhika Madan Was Rejected For Student Of The Year 2 For Not Being ‘Pretty Enough’

Actress Radhika Madan, who made her mark in Bollywood with films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, revealed that she was rejected for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 which starred Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Radhika said that she had to struggle to get a role in Angrezi Medium which stars Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also said that a star kid was already selected for the role.

Radhika said that she requested the casting director to take her audition and that is how she got the role. Now, she has revealed that she was rejected for SOTY 2 because she was not ‘pretty enough’. The casting director apparently said that even though she is a good actress, but she is not pretty enough.

Well, this is something uncalled for.

Speaking about Angrezi Medium, Radhika earlier said, “It was fun shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium‘. I am really excited about release of the film. I just want something like a poster, teaser or anything to just release so that, I can share it with you all.”

“Irrfan is magic. He is a gem of our industry. I am blessed to get an opportunity to work with him at such an early stage of my career. And the same goes with Kareena. She is gorgeous… she is a diva and such a brilliant actor,” she said about her co-stars in the film.

