Box Office Collections: De De Pyaar De Is Stable On 2nd Friday, Student Of The Year 2 To Go Past Student Of The Year This Weekend

Box Office Collections: De De Pyaar De was reasonably stable on this second Friday as 3.58 crore came in. Compared to the Thursday collections of 4.48 crores, this is an expected fall, more so since there were three new releases – PM Narendra Modi, India’s Most Waned and Alladin – that took away the screens.

The collections have reached 64.63 crores and now it is expected that the film picks up momentum all over again and sees major jumps today and tomorrow. That is required if the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer still has to stay in contention for the 100 Crore Club entry.

As for Student of the Year 2, it would go past the lifetime numbers of Student of the Year this weekend. The film has collected 68.91 crores in two weeks and 70 crores lifetime of the first instalment would be crossed very soon. Post that the film is expected to bring on 2-3 crores more and then the lifetime would wrap up under the 75 crores mark. An average affair for all involved.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!