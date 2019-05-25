Advance Booking Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Picks Up; India’s Most Wanted Is Far Below Than Expected

Advance Booking Day 2: It’s another clash of the year with Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi, taking on each other. Both of the movies are kind of word-of-mouth dependent affairs, with Modi biopic having an edge over Arjun’s thriller at least over the opening weekend, due to the political controversy and historical performance of Narendra Modi led BJP.

In terms of advance sales of tickets too, PM Narendra Modi is performing a way better than India’s Most Wanted.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country, to get a better picture of advance booking trends of both the movies:

Mumbai

Vivek Oberoi starrer is far below expectations in the Mumbai circuit with just about 10% shows filling fast. Since the word-of-mouth is mixed, the chances of surprising growth are nullified.

India’s Most Wanted is poorer than Modi biopic, with a negligible number of fast filling shows.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is better than Mumbai for this Modi biopic with around 15-20% shows filling swiftly.

India’s Most Wanted is low on buzz as just 5-10% shows are showing good occupancy, with evening and night shows performing comparatively better. Expected to grow as the day progresses.

Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi is faring decently in Bengaluru with about 30-35% shows filling fast.

India’s Most Wanted is on a similar lines of Mumbai, with a countable number of filling fast shows.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is performing extremely good for this Vivek Oberoi starrer with almost 40-45% shows filling swiftly.

Arjun Kapoor starrer too is promising here, with around 35-40% shows filling fast.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune stays decent with 15-20% filling fast shows for Modi biopic. Arjun’s thriller is totally dull here.

Pm Narendra Modi is leading the race in Chennai with 60% filling fast shows in limited available screening, while India’s Most Wanted is good with 40-45% filling fast shows.

Modi biopic has picked up in Kolkata after a dull opening day, with around 20-25% shows showing very good occupancy. India’s Most Wanted is staying cold throughout the region.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!