HUGE! Ajay Devgn Starrer Chanakya To Be Made In Two Parts

Ajay Devgn is maintaining a consistent streak at the box office and more importantly catering different genres to the audience. Be it Golmaal Again, Raid and now, De De Pyaar De, Ajay has impressed the viewers with different on-screen avatars. While his upcoming Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and biopic on Football coach Syed Abdul Rahim are making his fans curious, the actor recently spilled beans on his much-anticipated Chanakya, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Ajay Devgn shared about Chanakya in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. He quoted, “This film will be made in two parts because we have a lot to say. Chanakya was way ahead of his time. Whatever is happening today, politically and otherwise, he has spoken it all at that time. He had a vast knowledge and we see whatever he had mentioned then, happening worldwide now”.

“Director Neeraj is busy in scripting. I said it could be made in two parts, merely because summing up his life and history will not be possible in one part”, he adds further.

The actor also confirmed that the movie will most probably kick start in second half of the year.

Actor Ajay Devgn took a dig at his “De De Pyaar De” co-star Tabu with a throwback image of the two from the film “Vijaypath”.

Ajay posted the image on Twitter. In the photograph, the “Singham” star can be seen sleeping with his mouth wide open while Tabu is sitting beside him, looking completely bored.

