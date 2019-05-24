De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Has A Similar Week As Raid!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 7: Last year Ajay Devgn’s Raid released and collected 63.05 crores in its first week. This year his De De Pyaar De has enjoyed a similar Week One, what with 61.05 crores coming in. Though the two films belong to altogether different genres, the comparison is being brought into account since the start was similar with Raid having a slight edge as it managed a double-digit score on its first day.

Raid had eventually gone past the 100 crores mark and now onus is on De De Pyaar De to manage similar momentum to enter the prestigious club. The film has so far enjoyed good weekdays with collections staying good right through. This means the film never fell even 50% when compared to the first day score of around 9 crores. There was good stability on display right through and that reflected in the consistent footfalls from Monday to Thursday.

Of course one expected more from the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer due to the content that was put together by Luv Ranjan and Akiv Ali. However since the opening wasn’t as per high expectations, it reflected in the final tally. However, what goes in favour of this romcom drama is the trending so far. Since the film has kept the momentum going and seen increasing footfalls even better than Luka Chuppi which collected 53.70 crores in its first week, the expectations are that it would be in for a long run. The film’s hold during the second weekend would give a much clearer idea.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

