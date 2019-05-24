Salman Khan Is Not Doing A Cameo In Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Saaho!

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were recently seen in Mumbai shooting for Saaho and the film will be releasing on Independence this year. There were rumours that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in the film but the director of the film, Sujeeth Reddy denied and said that it is not happening.

Sujeeth Reddy said that the original script of the film doesn’t consist of Salman’s cameo and he was never even approached for the same. Sujeeth further said that the team is busy in the post-production work of the movie as they have to meet the deadline. And they are all working really hard to finish it up!

Saaho is a high action-thriller movie produced by UV Creations, presented by T-Series and directed by Sujeeth Reddy and is all set to hit the theatres on August 15th, 2019. The other prominent cast of the movie includes Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar.

