Anurag Kashyap Asks Narendra Modi, “How To Deal With His Followers Who Are Threatening His Daughter?”

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is popular on the social media for his strong tweets against the Narendra Modi led BJP Modi government. Anurag recently congratulated the PM for being re-elected and asked how to deal with the threats his followers have sent to his daughter.

Anurag took to Twitter, shared the snapshot of the comment his daughter received from a Modi follower and wrote, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

BJP enjoyed a clean sweep against all other parties yesterday as the results of much-awaited Lok Sabha Elections 2019 polls was announced. Narendra Modi’s party received huge love from the public nationwide as it won 300+ seats.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap gained a lot of praise for his work in Netflix original Sacred Games and Bollywood film Manmarziyan last year. The filmmaker is also presenting the Hindi version of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Game Over.

Talking about the same, Kashyap had earlier stated, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan (director) has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!