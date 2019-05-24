Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Completes The Glorious 4 Week Run, But Avatar Is Out Of Reach

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Avengers: Endgame has enjoyed an astonishing run at the box office but after juicing up the maximum numbers in the first two weeks, the movie has slowed down more than expected in its journey of surpassing all-time highest Avatar.

After the completion of 4 weeks theatrical run, Endgame has posted a historic collection of $2.62 billion according to Box Office Mojo, which is equivalent to approx 18,277 crores in INR. The movie is dipping more than expected and making it quite tough to overtake Avatar’s $2.78 billion.

It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26.

Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos.

“Avengers: Endgame“, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.

The star-studded cast also includes Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has shared a “flashback” image of the entire cast and crew of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Downey Jr took to Instagram to share a photograph and captioned it: “Infinity War/Endgame cast and crew fully assembled… #TeamStark #thankyou Where’s #waldo? It takes a village,” he wrote.

Downey Jr can be seen posing with a doll representing the character Rocket Raccoon.

