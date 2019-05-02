Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Beats Avengers: Infinity War & Becomes All-Time Highest Hollywood Grosser In India!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s epic conclusion is fetching all sorts of records in India, apart from its historical run globally. After enjoying a historical opening weekend, the movie has achieved another milestone before the end of its first week, by surpassing Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame benefitted from the holiday in Maharastra and Gujarat, on the occasion of Maharashtra Din and Gujarat Din, respectively. It amassed 29 crores* on Wednesday i.e. day 6, thus taking the grand total to 244.80 crores*.

With such a huge number, Avengers: Endgame toppled its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War (222.69 crores) at the Indian box office, to become the all-time highest Hollywood grosser in the country.

Given such sort of momentum and absence of any major competition, Avengers: Endgame is set for a rollicking ride in the coming days and could possibly explore the 400 crore club.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Not only is “Avengers: Endgame” a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War“, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The craze won’t stop anytime soon, according to Devang Sampat, Director- Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis India.

“‘Avengers: Endgame’ was one of the most awaited movies of 2019 and has broken box office numbers both in India and worldwide. For the first time, we have movie timings starting as early as 3.30 a.m. and the shows throughout the day are fully booked.

“We have already welcomed over 10 lakh consumers in the first 4-5 days and are expected to have more than 10 lakh more to come in over the next few weeks. Given the popularity of the franchise and hype around the movie, it is expected to break many box-office records,” Sampat said in a statement.

