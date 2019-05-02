Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s epic conclusion is fetching all sorts of records in India, apart from its historical run globally. After enjoying a historical opening weekend, the movie has achieved another milestone before the end of its first week, by surpassing Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame benefitted from the holiday in Maharastra and Gujarat, on the occasion of Maharashtra Din and Gujarat Din, respectively. It amassed 29 crores* on Wednesday i.e. day 6, thus taking the grand total to 244.80 crores*.

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Beats Avengers: Infinity War & Becomes All Time Highest Hollywood Grosser In India!
With such a huge number, Avengers: Endgame toppled its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War (222.69 crores) at the Indian box office, to become the all-time highest Hollywood grosser in the country.

Given such sort of momentum and absence of any major competition, Avengers: Endgame is set for a rollicking ride in the coming days and could possibly explore the 400 crore club.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame244.80* crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
5. Jurassic World101.00 crores
6.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
7. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
8.Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
9.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
10.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
11. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
12.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
13.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
14. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
15. Aquaman55.00 crores
16. Deadpool 254.00 crores
17. The Avengers53.00 crores
18. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
19. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
20.Iron Man 350.50 crores
21. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
22.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
23.The Nun42.00 crores
24.Incredibles 240.25 crores
25.Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
26.Black Panther38.00 crores
27.Justice League35.00 crores
28.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
29.Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
30. Skyfall30.00 crores

Not only is “Avengers: Endgame” a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War“, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The craze won’t stop anytime soon, according to Devang Sampat, Director- Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis India.

“‘Avengers: Endgame’ was one of the most awaited movies of 2019 and has broken box office numbers both in India and worldwide. For the first time, we have movie timings starting as early as 3.30 a.m. and the shows throughout the day are fully booked.

“We have already welcomed over 10 lakh consumers in the first 4-5 days and are expected to have more than 10 lakh more to come in over the next few weeks. Given the popularity of the franchise and hype around the movie, it is expected to break many box-office records,” Sampat said in a statement.

