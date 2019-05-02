PICTURES: Salman Khan Garners Love All The Way From Argentina, Has A Great Dabangg Cafe Dedicated To Him!

Fans go berserk with a single glimpse of Salman Khan, be it in the reel world! Remember his followers’ condition the time when he was in jail for a night owing to the Black Poaching Case? That’s the insanity we are talking about! For the unknowns, there’s a cafe in Bandra named ‘Bhaijaanz’ dedicated to the actor. While the love in India wasn’t being enough, now an Argentinean fan has opened a cafe in the country – Gran Dabangg which means ‘Great’ Dabangg.

The interiors have Salman Khan posters from his popular movies. As could be seen in pictures, there’s a poster from Dabangg which features the swag of our Sallu Bhai and another, which features Chulbull Pandey with his lady love, Rajjo aka Sonakshi Singa from Dabangg 2. We wonder the levels to which SK’s fan can go to show their love for him. It indeed is overwhelming!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3, and is set for the release o Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani amongst others, which is releasing on June 5. He also has Inshallah lined up with the beautiful Alia Bhatt which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

