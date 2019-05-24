Salman Khan Shares A Shirtless Selfie & Varun Dhawan Reacts In An Epic Way!

Busy in the promotions of Bharat and shoot of upcoming projects, Salman Khan took time off to catch the results of Lok Sabha elections. The actor took his Instagram handle to share a post featuring himself in a shirtless avatar. Joining the list of exciting reactions was none other than Bhai’s admirer, Varun Dhawan.

Salman Khan shared a shirtless selfie with a caption, “Chilling and watching the news Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat”. Expectedly Salmaniacs flooded the comment sections and praised the ever fit actor.

Amidst the fan frenzy, Varun Dhawan too left a mark with a stunning reply. He quoted,” Bhai just turned 18″.

On a work front, Salman Khan is geared up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, slated to release on June 5, 2019. It marks the third collaboration of Khan and the director, after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, while second between Khan, Katrina and the director, after Tiger Zinda Hai.

Superstar Salman Khan’s transformation to looking old in the forthcoming film “Bharat” took almost two-and-a-half hours.

Talking about the “Dabangg” star’s transformation, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar.

said: “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

