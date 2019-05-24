Is Shraddha Kapoor The Reason Behind Her Saaho Co-Star Prabhas’ Instagram Debut?

Prabhas, who is considered to be a super shy and covert personality, has a friend who made him join Instagram and we are totally relating to this bond that Prabhas shares with none other than, Shraddha Kapoor.

The Baahubali star who refrained from social media took the major step of joining Instagram when Shraddha Kapoor convinced Prabhas. The two stars are also working together and the fresh pairing will be seen in their upcoming movie, Saaho.

Shraddha who has a massive presence and reach on Instagram and who keeps the fans posted with the everyday of her life made sure that Prabhas comes out of his cocoon and keep in touch with the social media.

A source close to the actors add, “Shraddha and Prabhas have been shooting for Saaho for close to a year now and its obvious that they have gelled a lot while shooting for Saaho. In amidst talks about life and other things. Shraddha who is super active on Instagram convinced Prabhas that it’s a great platform to be in constant touch with the fans and to give them a sneak peak in their lives. Well we must say that the bond is great, now that we see Prabhas active on Instagram and it will be interesting to see how their chemistry is in the upcoming movie.”

Shraddha has definitely done what no one else could have done- get Prabhas to join Instagram.

