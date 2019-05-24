The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Sunil Grover Refuse To Join Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif For Bharat Promotions?

A few months back, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had fight mid-air where things turned ugly for both of them. We all know about their camaraderie in the show but post this, Sunil stepped back. Now, there were a lot of rumours about Sunil promoting his upcoming film Bharat in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Considering it’s Salman Khan’s show, everyone was expecting Sunil in the promotional episode. If reports are to be believed, Salman wanted him to be on the show but things didn’t go well with Sunil it seems.

According to the latest reports of Latestly, Sunil, who is known for his character Gutthi, had an invite for the show but he simply denied from joining Salman and Katrina Kaif. The duo recently shot for an interesting episode but Grover was missing. Well, looks like all’s not well between Kapil and Sunil yet.

We hope that these two come together soon and sort out their differences.

Meanwhile, Kapil, who got married last year in December, had invited Sunil for his wedding too. But he didn’t attend that too.

On the work front, Sunil is all geared up for his Eid release Bharat. Apart from Salman, Sunil and Katrina, the film also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Varun Dhawan in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is slated to hit the theatres on June 5th, 2019.

