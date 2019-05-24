PM Narendra Modi Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Fair Start Across The Country!

After tons of delays and controversies, PM Narendra Modi finally sees the day of light. The biopic is said to enjoy the benefit of Narendra Modi land sliding victory in Lok Sabha elections. Featuring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, the movie depicts the journey of Modi from childhood to his rise as Prime Minister.

It could be said that the political controversy has actually benefitted the movie as it is witnessing a good awareness amongst the audiences. Having said that the biopic has taken a fair start with a morning occupancy ranging from 10-15% across the country.

With mixed reviews coming from critics, now one awaits how the Vivek Oberoi starrer fares in word-of-mouth amongst the audience.

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi features Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Boman Irani in key roles.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has apologised for his controversial tweet, and decided to take “remedial action” by deleting it.

“Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. Tweet deleted,” Vivek tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the actor retweeted an exit poll-themed meme, which involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but Vivek picked it up for his own comment: “Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!”

This was widely condemned by women commissions as well as a slew of celebrities.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!