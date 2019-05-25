After Sultan, Sumeet Samnani To Be Seen With Salman Khan Again In Bharat

Actor Sumeet Samnani, who featured in Salman Khan-starrer “Sultan“, will reunite with the superstar on-screen, this time for the forthcoming movie “Bharat”.

“This will be my second movie with Salman ‘bhai’. I think it is an opportunity that not everyone gets…a film with Salman Khan. I am happy about that and even happier as its director Ali Abbas Zafar not only thought of me, but wished to experiment with me,” Sumeet, known for his perfect comic timing, said in a statement.

“I play a pivotal role in the movie where Salman and I are co-workers. I am part of the era where we are all young. The role is quite serious for me. There is comparatively less of comedy from my end. The audience will get to see a serious version of me in the movie,” he said.

Sumeet Samnani has featured in TV shows like “Kalash” and “Shankar Jai Kishan“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!