Box Office Update Day 1: India’s Most Wanted & PM Narendra Modi Start On Expected Lines

Box Office Update Day 1: It was predicted in this column that India’s Most Wanted would take an opening in 2-3 crores. This is what happened as the film opened at 2.10 crores on Friday. Albeit the numbers are on the lower side, this is what was expected as well since the film is an offbeat affair and hence was aiming for restricted audience.

It would all boil down to the word of mouth now as from here the film needs to take big jumps to put up a decent weekend. A start like this is fair as long as the collections go up by 75-100% and all eyes would be on whether that would happen indeed for this Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta film.

After being stuck during polling season, PM Narendra Modi finally released yesterday. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this Vivek Oberoi starrer as the release coincided with the thumping victory for Prime Minister Modi and his BJP. That gave a much necessary push for the film.

Expectedly though, the reviews were mixed and so was the opening. However, one didn’t really expect anything extraordinary either since Vivek Oberoi was coming back in a Hindi film after a hiatus and director Omung Kumar was returning with Bhoomi and Sarbjit behind him, none of which was successful. Still, it managed to collect 3 crores* and that’s a reasonable number for the genre and the target audience. It needs to grow from here though.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

