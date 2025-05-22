The ticket windows are going to get congested as three more films are releasing in Bollywood tomorrow. One of them is Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi’s Kesari Veer. The historical action drama is set for a slow start at the Indian box office. Scroll below for day 1 predictions!

Kesari Veer BMS interests

Prince Dhiman’s directorial is enjoying one of the highest interests on BookMyShow. Around 35.3K users are currently interested in the film on BMS. It is currently #5 among Bollywood films, after Kapkapiii, War 2, Housefull 5, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Kesari Veer Box Office Day 1 Prediction

There are already ample options in theatres. Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is the leading choice of audience, while Kesari Chapter 2 continues to add moolah on the lower end. Kesari Veer will also be facing competition from new releases, Kapkapiii and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The on-ground buzz is low since the pre-release hype was not upto the mark. Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi led historical action drama will mostly depend on early reviews and gradual word-of-mouth.

As per the current scenario, Kesari Veer could open in the range of 75 lakhs-1 crore. Even if initial word-of-mouth is positive, it will have to battle its way to the #1 position, which isn’t going to be easy amid the strong competition.

More about Kesari Veer

Kesari Veer is produced by Rajen Chauhan, Heena Chauhan, Suhraj Chauhan, Ohm Chauhan, and Vipin Agnihotri. It stars Akanksha Sharma as the leading lady. The supporting cast features Barkha Bisht, Kiran Kumar, Aruna Irani, Shiva Rindani, and Bhavya Gandhi, among others.

The historical action film was earlier scheduled to release on May 16 but was later postponed to May 23, 2025.

