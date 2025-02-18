Vivek Oberoi’s infamous 2003 press conference against superstar Salman Khan is often hailed as one of the biggest controversies of Bollywood. While being in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during that time who was also the ex of Salman, Vivek hurled several allegations on him. However, months before this, Oberoi had instead praised Salman in his earlier interview. In that same media interaction, he had also taken an unmissable dig at Shah Rukh Khan.

When Vivek Oberoi Praised Salman Khan

Months before his controversial press conference against Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi was all praise for the megastar. In an old media interaction, the Prince actor said, “I love Salman Khan” when asked about the actors that he admire in the industry. He furthermore named Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as his favorites.

Vivek Oberoi Took A Dig At Shah Rukh Khan

In the same media interaction, Vivek Oberoi took a subtle dig at Shah Rukh Khan. While he praised the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also saying that he hails him as ‘God’ when he meets him, he also went on to call him arrogant. The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor said even though he finds SRK”s journey to be fascinating, he finds the actor to be arrogant.

Vivek Oberoi said, “I do not idolize Shah Rukh Khan. I’m fascinated because he has an interesting story. He has an interesting career graph. He won the award for the best actor and best villain on the same year. He is arrogant yet he is the most humblest person around. He is so complex and interest. I have immense respect for him. I’m in awe of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Talking about Vivek Oberoi’s press conference, he accused Salman Khan of alleged 41 abusive calls. He furthermore alleged that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor threatened to kill him because of his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After the press conference, reportedly Oberoi’s professional career took a toll with him not getting good projects anymore.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Once Got Candid About Her Break-Up With Akshay Kumar: “… My Personal Life Was Turning Into Shambles”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News