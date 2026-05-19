Sanjay Dutt’s political drama Aakhri Sawal is facing intense competition at the Indian box office. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, it has passed the Monday test with a drop of less than 50%. Scroll below for the detailed report on day 4.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 4

According to estimates, Aakhri Sawal earned 21 lakh on day 4. It witnessed a 47.5% drop compared to the opening day of 40 lakh. The biggest drawback is the limited screen count due to competition from Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Krishnavataram Part 1, and Raja Shivaji.

The total box office collection in India reaches 2.16 crore after 4 days. Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy co-starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crore. About 7% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It must now maintain a strong momentum to enter the safe zone. Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 2.55 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 40 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 21 lakh

Total: 2.16 crore

Battle against Vadh 2 is on!

The political action drama is aiming to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. The first target would be to beat Assi (11.42 crore), which is almost 428% higher. But much before that, Aakhri Sawal has to beat Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2, which collected only 3.83 crore in its lifetime. It needs 1.67 crore more in the kitty, and hopefully, the discounted Tuesday will push it closer to the mark.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 30 crore

India net: 2.16 crore

Budget recovery: 7%

India gross: 2.55 crore

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