Featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh 2 was recently released in theaters and got a positive response from the viewers. Despite this strong reaction, the movie failed to draw major attention at the box office, resulting in low box-office collections.

However, many are waiting for the digital debut of the crime thriller. Amid this, a major update confirmed the Vadh 2 OTT release date.

Vadh 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where to Watch the Dark Crime Thriller?

According to a report from OTTPlay, the sequel to Vadh is set to stream on April 3, 2026. It’s official that Netflix will be the streaming partner for this movie. Meanwhile, viewers need a subscription to watch it.

For those unaware, the story revolves around Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Here, the female lead was accused of a double murder charge, which she claimed she never committed.

Furthermore, the sequel moves forward the storyline from Vadh, which was released in 2022. As of writing, Vadh 2 has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 with 4.7K votes.

It will be interesting to see whether the movie gets more attention after its OTT release.

🎬 Vadh 2 Review: Absolute Cinema Experience Absolute cinema! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Vadh 2 outshines the original with phenomenal writing, sharp direction, and powerful performances. A gripping thriller that keeps you hooked till the last frame. #Vadh2 #MovieReview #Bollywood #Cinema pic.twitter.com/4w6j7C5pJL — SkBollywoodBytes (@MRSURAJ1782) February 6, 2026

Where to Watch Vadh 2 Prequel Online?

If you plan to watch Vadh (2022), you can stream it on Netflix. Meanwhile, to watch the same, you need a subscription.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajiv Barnwal, the prequel was critically acclaimed but still failed to live up to expectations at the box office. However, after its digital release, fans marked it as a ‘must-watch’ and loved the crime thriller. Additionally, Vadh was featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section.

Besides this, the movie won Best Debut Director and Best Actor (critics) for Sanjay Mishra at the Filmfare Awards 2023.

With all this, if you are eager to watch Vadh, tune into Netflix now.

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