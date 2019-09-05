VIDEO: Mumbai Rains Flood Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow Pratiksha

It has been incessantly raining in Mumbai for the past 2-3 days. Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Pratiksha was also affected by this. All the heavy rain led to water accumulation in different parts of the cities. The road transport and the local trains were affected badly due to the heavy showers and water-logging.

Mumbai’s Juhu area was affected badly due to rains and water-logging. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan resides in Juhu and the road outside his bungalow Pratiksha was flooded with water up to knee-level. In a video that’s going viral on social media, it can be seen how the passersby are struggling to walk amid the water clogged on the roads.

This affected the road traffic a lot in the city and many people were stranded for hours in jams.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Badla received a great response and emerged as one of the hits of this year.

Big B will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his Telugu debut with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film has a stellar cast of Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah and Ravi Kishan. The film will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

