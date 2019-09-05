Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Beats These Major 100 Crore Grossers Of Bollywood

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’sSaaho has started dropping at the Box Office in weekdays but the film in its Hindi version has already reached a level where it has touched an optimum level to be called a success. Saaho (Hindi) crossed the 100 crores mark in just 5 days and now it’s on to break some records before ending its life.

On its 6th day run, Saaho (Hindi) earned 6.90 crores compared to 9.10 crores 5th day which was quite a drop. The total business of the film so far is 109.28 crores which means it has broken the lifetime business records of films like ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores).

The next targets of Saaho (Hindi) are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Holiday (112.65 crores) and Housefull 2 (114 crores) to name a few. The film is also targeting the lifetime business of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) which did a business of 120 crores.

Meanwhile, Saaho has crossed 350 crores mark worldwide in a matter of just 5 days and that’s a feat of its own kind. Makers of the film released a new poster of the film with the tagline: “India’s biggest blockbuster of the year”.

Saaho was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunkey Panday and Jackie Shroff in main roles.

