Post A Long #MeToo Battle Against Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta Is FINALLY Returning To Bollywood!

It’s been more than 10 long years that Tanushree Dutta had left Bollywood post her alleged awful experience, owing to which she brought in the wave of #MeToo in Bollywood. After a long battle against Nana Patekar for reported sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, the actress is finally ready to let the bygones be bygones and make a comeback in Bollywood.

Tanushree has confirmed the same in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama and revealed how she does want her ugly past to define her anymore. “Yes, it is true. I’m going to make a comeback in Bollywood. I am going to make better choices this time and only work with people of a certain calibre, stature and good attitude as I’ve learnt my lessons from bad experiences,” shared the actress.

Furthermore, she revealed to how she is going to be more careful this time and not let her past affect her. “I don’t want those experiences to define my life anymore and I will make new happy memories of Bollywood. So ideally I would like to do something with an A- list team that presents me well and brings out my best talent out of me by giving me a positive and fun work environment,” Tanushree further added.

Well, clearly she’s letting the bad history rest in the past and moving on! Hope things go well for her this time.

Meanwhile, It’s been a year that Tanushree Dutta filed a sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar. The assault happened while Tanushree was shooting with Nana in 2008 for Horn Ok Please! However, after a handful of hearings, the veteran actor got a clean chit in June by Mumbai police.

