Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Had Already Warned Prabhas Before Releasing Saaho?

Seems like all is not well between actor Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Reportedly, the filmmaker, who gave one of the biggest blockbuster hits of Indian cinema in form of Baahubali series, had some serious inputs to give to Saaho actor before his latest release but the former’s plea fell in deaf ears.

As per reports, the veteran filmmaker had caught up with Saaho before its theatrical release and he felt that the film is too lengthy and reportedly he even asked Saaho maker Sujeeth and lead star Prabhas to trim down certain sequences in the film. But the Saaho duo wasn’t that impressed with that suggestion and decided to release the film without any edits.

After the humongous success of Baahubali series, the audience had great expectations from Prabhas, but the sky-high expectations which they had come all crashing down following Saaho’s reviews. As the film failed to entertain the audience. Though many cine-goers had praises for the film’s action sequences, they were left disappointed by the story and content-wise.

A Source quoted to greatandhra.com saying, “The whole point of doing an out-and-out killer-thriller antithetical in content, tone, and mood to Baahubali was to prove that it was not only Rajamouli but also Prabhas who made Baahubali the historic hit it was,”

“By signing a relatively new director (Sujeeth Reddy) and working shoulder to shoulder with the youngster, Prabhas hoped to recreate the Baahubali hysteria without Rajamouli thereby proving he was no flash-in-the-pan superstar. Sadly the effort not only backfired but it also alienated Rajamouli” added the source.

The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer so far has had an average run at the box office & with each passing day, the film’s run at the box-office is going downwards.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also has Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh along with others in major roles.

The film released 30th August in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

