Box Office: Baahubali Prabhas’ ROCKING Position In Koimoi’s Power Index Post Saaho Clocks 100 Crores

With Saaho entering the 100 crore club, it’s high time Prabhas’ contribution towards the Hindi versions of his films needs to be highlighted. Since Baahubali 1’s century, Prabhas has been a star from down south who has been amassing great love from all over the country.

It’s time when we include this mega-star from South to Koimoi’s Power Index. Because, with just 3 films (Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Saaho) he has earned 700 points in the table. Also, it’s a notable feat of bringing in such huge numbers in Hindi belts consistently.

Check out the table below:

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1200 0 0 0 1200 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 9. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 0 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 13. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 15.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Further emphasising the contribution of just 3 films, Prabhas has surpassed many biggies in the list. He stands at 7th position, just below Ranveer Singh. He has beaten the standings of Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more.

Considering his last release, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” ended up one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, Prabhas concedes he was careful about what to do next. Initially, he has toyed with the idea of signing a small and easy film, to have some stress-free time.

“I was looking for a different script after ‘Baahubali’ and I wanted to do something small. If we look at the magnitude of ‘Baahubali’, honestly speaking, it is not possible for an actor to deliver every film at such a level. It is too much of pressure and the risk was huge. We shot for the two ‘Baahubali’ films over five years. It was exhausting, though the final product was grand. So, initially, I wanted to do something easy-breezy,” he said.

