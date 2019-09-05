With Saaho entering the 100 crore club, it’s high time Prabhas’ contribution towards the Hindi versions of his films needs to be highlighted. Since Baahubali 1’s century, Prabhas has been a star from down south who has been amassing great love from all over the country.

It’s time when we include this mega-star from South to Koimoi’s Power Index. Because, with just 3 films (Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Saaho) he has earned 700 points in the table. Also, it’s a notable feat of bringing in such huge numbers in Hindi belts consistently.

Box Office: Baahubali Prabhas' ROCKING Position In Koimoi's Power Index Post Saaho Clocks 100 Crores
Box Office: Baahubali Prabhas’ ROCKING Position In Koimoi’s Power Index Post Saaho Clocks 100 Crores

Check out the table below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar12000001200
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Prabhas200005000700
8. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
9. Hrithik Roshan40020000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. John Abraham200000200
13. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
14. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
15.Tiger Shroff100000100
16. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Further emphasising the contribution of just 3 films, Prabhas has surpassed many biggies in the list. He stands at 7th position, just below Ranveer Singh. He has beaten the standings of Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more.

Considering his last release, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” ended up one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, Prabhas concedes he was careful about what to do next. Initially, he has toyed with the idea of signing a small and easy film, to have some stress-free time.

“I was looking for a different script after ‘Baahubali’ and I wanted to do something small. If we look at the magnitude of ‘Baahubali’, honestly speaking, it is not possible for an actor to deliver every film at such a level. It is too much of pressure and the risk was huge. We shot for the two ‘Baahubali’ films over five years. It was exhausting, though the final product was grand. So, initially, I wanted to do something easy-breezy,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here