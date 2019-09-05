Box Office: Baahubali Prabhas’ ROCKING Position In Koimoi’s Power Index Post Saaho Clocks 100 Crores

With Saaho entering the 100 crore club, it’s high time Prabhas’ contribution towards the Hindi versions of his films needs to be highlighted. Since Baahubali 1’s century, Prabhas has been a star from down south who has been amassing great love from all over the country.
It’s time when we include this mega-star from South to Koimoi’s Power Index. Because, with just 3 films (Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Saaho) he has earned 700 points in the table. Also, it’s a notable feat of bringing in such huge numbers in Hindi belts consistently.
Check out the table below:
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|9. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|12. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|13. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|15.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Further emphasising the contribution of just 3 films, Prabhas has surpassed many biggies in the list. He stands at 7th position, just below Ranveer Singh. He has beaten the standings of Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more.
Considering his last release, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” ended up one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, Prabhas concedes he was careful about what to do next. Initially, he has toyed with the idea of signing a small and easy film, to have some stress-free time.
“I was looking for a different script after ‘Baahubali’ and I wanted to do something small. If we look at the magnitude of ‘Baahubali’, honestly speaking, it is not possible for an actor to deliver every film at such a level. It is too much of pressure and the risk was huge. We shot for the two ‘Baahubali’ films over five years. It was exhausting, though the final product was grand. So, initially, I wanted to do something easy-breezy,” he said.
