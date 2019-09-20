Pati Patni Aur Woh Scene Leaked! Kartik Aaryan Climbs The Wall & We Wonder Who He Did It For

Pati Patni Aur Woh remake starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar went on floors a few months back and the team has been sharing every detail about it on social media. While the audience enjoyed the everyday banter between co-stars, Kartik and Ananya, we have something even more exciting for you! It is a leaked picture from the sets of the film.

Yes, a picture has surfaced online that features Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He can be seen in his get up as he stands on the outer wall of the second storey of a building, and what left us impressed was the fact that he did the whole scene without a harness.

The makers wanted to practice as much safety as possible but Kartik rejected this plea and even tried to convince the director that he could complete this shot without a harness. He told Muddasar that he wanted to do the scene without the safety measure because he wanted to save up some extra cost during the post-production.

Surprisingly, Aaryan managed to finish the scene safely and left everyone impressed. That is some dedication! Right? Talking about hard work, the actor has been flying back and forth to the city since his father has been hospitalised and he wants to give him equal time. However, he hasn’t let that affect the shoots of his films and has managed to find a work-life balance perfectly.

Apart from this film, Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel along with rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. He has also bagged his first Dharma project as he will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Aaryan has also been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

