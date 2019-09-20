Mohena Kumari With Her Cryptic Post Takes A Dig At RiMoRav VLogs’ Rishi Dev?

Days after the announcement of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohena Kumari and Gaurav Wadhwa’s dissociation from their RiMoRav Vlogs’ co-member, Rishi Dev, the controversy still persists. First the Tera Ghata performance, then came the Humsa Yaar, and now Mohena is back taking a dig at Rishi with her latest Instagram post.

Mohena a while back posted a picture in which she could be seen posing on a ride with backdrop of a circus. She wore a black crop top with pinkish coloured jeggings. Although she looked pretty as always, it was the caption that caught eyeballs. It read, “Turn your wounds into Wisdom. #lifelessons #thankyounext #stop #letsgo #gypsysoul”

With hashtags like ‘Life lessons’ and ‘Thank you, next’ – it is clearly visible to how Mohena has been disheartened and isn’t being able to move on as easily. It was also noticed that she unfollowed Rishi Dev soon after their big announcement last week on Instagram.

Meanwhile, both Gaurav and Mohena also recently announced that they will be coming up with their own YouTube channel while the third member Rishi is moving ahead with their joint channel and has changed the name to ‘RiMoRav presents Ri VLogs’

She also did a question answer segment on her Instagram story and when one of the user asked her to describe Gaurav Wadhwa in one word, she replied, “Clean Hearted”.

Another asked her why she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, to which she answered, “Getting married and moving to Dehradun. Will be difficult to manage the tight shooting schedules in Mumbai. But yes… see you on YouTube” hinting to her upcoming YouTube channel, that is yet to launch.

