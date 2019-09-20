Post Saaho’s Underperformance, Prabhas To Do His Next Few Films Without Any Charge For Makers?

Apart from its Hindi version, Prabhas’ Saaho has turned out to be an ordinary affair at the box office, if movie’s pre-release buzz and budget is considered. It was one of the highly anticipated releases of the year but it fetched negative reviews upon its release due to poor content.

It is learnt that due to Saaho‘s underperformance, actor Prabhas will face a heavy toll on his remuneration. Also, the actor will also have to do a few films without taking a penny as a payback for the makers.

“The producers have borrowed heavy amounts of money from the market. And Prabhas has signed as guarantor for almost Rs. 50 crores. This means he will have to do some films for free to pay back the money, if Saaho fails to generate substantial revenues. The interest amount on the film is Rs 78 crores. Prabhas will probably not get a rupee. Instead he will have to be responsible for the money that has been borrowed. UV Productions are looking at selling property to pay back the Saaho investments,” quotes a source.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster “Bahubali” series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

