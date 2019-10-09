Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Makhna Song Is A Treat For Wanderers

Netflix released the first song “Makhna’ of its upcoming film Drive produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Makhna was shot in some exotic locations of Israel.

Makhna shot in Tel Aviv, Israel looks like an absolute party anthem. It shows the cast in Tel Aviv, Israel painting the town red as they DRIVE around, have their share of fun and frolic at the beach and even dance the night away at the club. This song will want you all to pack your bags immediately and leave on a vacation with your friends! The cast of the film also visited the Dead Sea and Jerusalem city during their shoot.

The Interesting camera work in this song bags attention of the audience as the actors are seen holding the camera themselves in order to capture their candid moments. This song is a dream vacation for all travel lovers!

Drive is written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and will stream on Netflix from the 1st November 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!