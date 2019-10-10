War Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Another Healthy Day On Cards!

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s latest actioner War is all set for another strong day at the Box Office. The film is all set to end its first extended week today and has come out of the holiday benefit, so there’s an expected drop compared to yesterday.

War started the day with an average occupancy of 12-13% compared to 15-17% yesterday which is pretty good considering it’s the 9th day of its release. It’ll be interesting to see how the film sustains in the evening and night show and if it can have another double-digit day today.

The YRF film will enter its second week tomorrow and due to no major competition, it’s likely to lead till the release of Housefull 4.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroffs son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is on par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with his son Hrithik in Mumbai.

Yash Raj Films’ action thriller has recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019, making around Rs 158 crore over five days.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

