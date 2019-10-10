The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Farhan Akhtar Thank B-Town For Praises

The tinsel town seems to be in Love with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink. While Twitter is pouring in with praises and love, the lead pair is also expressing their gratitude.

Priyanka and Farhan’s The Sky Is Pink is an awaited film and has impressed the audience with the trailer and songs. While the film is set to release this Friday, a special screening was held last night in the city.

The B-town is in love with the film and Priyanka, Farhan and the complete team is been praised for their amazing performances and the emotional story. Meanwhile, Farhan and Priyanka are also expressing their gratitude and thanking people for all their love on Twitter.

Celebrities including Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Ankur Tiwari, Shefali Shah and many more took to Twitter and wrote how good the film is and appreciated the efforts. Following which Farhan and Priyanka retweeted the tweets and thanked everyone.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Thank you so much Diana ❤️ https://t.co/BfJTdfGtlJ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2019

Releasing on October 11, The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and stars Farhan, Priyanka, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts. The film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was battling with an immune deficiency and lost her life at the age of 18. The film traces the journey of the family and what they had to go through.

