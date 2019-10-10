Shamshera On-Set Pictures LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rustic All-Bearded Look Revealed!

Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The movie had a bumpy start because it didn’t go on the floors as expected. The Karan Malhotra directed film is a dacoit drama which will feature Ranbir in a never seen before avatar.

Now, there are some very interesting photos getting leaked from the sets of the film. In the pics, we can see an all-new bearded look of Ranbir Kapoor. Check out the photos below:

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises “jaw-dropping action sequences”. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. Shamshera was set to go on floors end of 2018 and shooting was scheduled to wrap by mid-2019, but now there have been some changes in the shooting schedule. Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra is aiming a Summer 2020 release, and it’s to be seen what will happen with Shamshera.

Shamshera is based on the 1800s, where a dacoit gang took a charge against Britishers for the Independence of India. Ranbir Kapoor delivered his first hit with YRF’s Bachna Ae Haseeno and then he garnered outstanding critical acclaim for his fantastic performance in Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year. After 9 long years, YRF and Ranbir are set to collaborate again for a desi, mega-action, masala entertainer titled Shamshera. The film is part of YRF’s 3-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed the blockbuster Agneepath and then the action spectacle Brothers.

