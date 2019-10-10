Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala Trailer OUT! From ‘Hasthamithun’ To Tequila’s Desi Remix – It’s ROFL-worthy!

Ayushmann Khurrana is back at it again! Dream Girl actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to win hearts with his next. The filmmakers have just released Bala trailer featuring Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The trailer looks one heck of a comedy. The movie is based on a common problem of premature balding and Ayushmann has left no stone unturned with this one!

Bala trailer starts with Ayushmann trying to sell fairness cream and Bhumi happens to attend the lecture. She gets offended by what Ayushmann has to say on racism and blows his cap away. That’s when the true twist comes and people get to know about his condition. Abhishek Banerjee deserves a special applaud for being so flawlessly amazing at his job again in the supporting cast. Saurabh Shukla as Ayushmann’s father is incredible and so is Javed Jaffery. Yami Gautam is playing the role of a cute girl-next-door who is addicted to TikTok videos and somehow ends up falling in love with Ayushmann after him putting in so much effort to marry her.

Ayushmann’s struggle with his baldness and wearing a wig in a hilarious manner is going to be one hell of a comedy. Ayushmann recently danced to Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 song ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ and nailed it. Akshay is also seen donning a bald look in the song.

The movie releases on November 8, 2019. Check out the trailer here:



