Kapil Sharma Is Excited To Be A Father; Feels Good That His Depression Phase Has Passed

From the past 5-6 years, Kapil Sharma has managed to bring laughter and joy in every Indian household with his shows. From Comedy Nights With Kapil to The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian has carved a niche for himself in the television world.

However, this journey of being one of the top comedians on TV and host of a successful show wasn’t a cakewalk for him. There were ups and downs, arguments and splits with several members of his team and his fight with depression. However, from December 2018, life changed for good for the Firangi actor. Along with his wedding, he also started his second innings by bringing back ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ which ranked the TRP charts in its first week itself.

He tied the knot with his sweetheart Ginni Chatrath in November last year. The couple is expecting their first child in December this year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma shared his happiness regarding the same. He said, “We’re happy and excited. Everyone around me feels good that my phase (of depression) has passed.”

About his phase of depression, Sharma shared, “In that phase, you need your family and friends the most. I am happy that I’m out of that phase, and there are so many learnings once you fight it. You feel everything in your life is negative, so you also become negative. Family and friends must take care if there’s someone who does not behave normally, doesn’t feel like stepping out for office, wants to constantly remain in the house, that too confined in a room.”

