Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: “India’s No. 1 Filmmaker” – Fans Storm Social Media To Wish Baahubali Director

It was in the year 2015 when filmmaker SS Rajamouli took Indian cinema to a whole new level with his magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017.

Rajamouli who began his filmmaking career back in 2001 with Telugu film Student No 1 which had Jr.NTR in lead has so far helmed 11 movies. Including the likes Chatrapathi starring Prabhas, Magadheera with Ram Charan, Eega which had Kiccha Sudeep in lead along with other movies.

The filmmaker with his impressive work has not only gained fans from Southern states but also from all across the country and without a doubt, Rajamouli is one of the most sought after directors in the Indian film industry.

On the occasion of his birthday, fans from all across took on Twitter to wish the filmmaker a Happy Birthday.

What he lifted is not just the Shivalinga… it’s the Telugu Pride :) The Greatest visionary of our time. #HBDSSRajamouli 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xCBjtCqpfd — #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy (@deepuzoomout) October 9, 2019

Since Student NO1 your each step is an inspiration n paved way for Telugu Cinema reach more heights!Happy Birthday to The Pride of Telugu Cinema @ssrajamouli on behalf of @tarak9999 fans💐Waiting for another magnum opus from u @RRRMovie 🙏Long Live Sir🙌 #HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/YevBs1rJKT — WORLD NTR FANS (@worldNTRfans) October 9, 2019

S – SENSATIONAL IN SUCCESS

S – SUPREME IN EPICS

R – RULING THE CINEMA WORLD Cinema Needs You Sir 🎥#HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/pD9bQnWkDR — karthikchilkuri (@karthikchilkuri) October 9, 2019

Happy birthday to you SSRajamouli sir…💐💐💐

You are the Real bahubali.#HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/vfH5zOdEYT — 🐴SyeRaa⚔️🏹 (@987654321HAHA) October 9, 2019

The filmmaker is currently all busy helming his upcoming venture RRR. The film has Jr.NTR and Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in major roles.

The film is a fictional story revolving around India’s freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie’s story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

RRR is being produced by D.V.V Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

The Rajamouli directorial is slated to hit big screen on July 30, 2020.

