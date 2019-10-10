Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: “India’s No. 1 Filmmaker” – Fans Storm Social Media To Wish Baahubali Director

It was in the year 2015 when filmmaker SS Rajamouli took Indian cinema to a whole new level with his magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017.

Rajamouli who began his filmmaking career back in 2001 with Telugu film Student No 1 which had Jr.NTR in lead has so far helmed 11 movies. Including the likes Chatrapathi starring Prabhas, Magadheera with Ram Charan, Eega which had Kiccha Sudeep in lead along with other movies.

The filmmaker with his impressive work has not only gained fans from Southern states but also from all across the country and without a doubt, Rajamouli is one of the most sought after directors in the Indian film industry.

On the occasion of his birthday, fans from all across took on Twitter to wish the filmmaker a Happy Birthday.

The filmmaker is currently all busy helming his upcoming venture RRR. The film has Jr.NTR and Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in major roles.

The film is a fictional story revolving around India’s freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie’s story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.

RRR is being produced by D.V.V Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

The Rajamouli directorial is slated to hit big screen on July 30, 2020.

