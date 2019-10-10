SAME POSTERS! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala VS Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman  

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is one of the most anticipated films currently. It recently became a topic of discussion not because of the cast or the story but because of Sunny Singh’s film Ujda Chaman. The two films deal with the same topic – premature baldness and people are talking about the clash of the two films in November now.

To add to this anticipation, the makers of both the films – Bala and Ujda Chaman – have revealed new posters and you will be surprised to see the uncanny similarities between them. Both Ayushmann and Sunny can be seen watering their bald heads with a garden water can.

Talking about Bala’s poster featuring Ayushmann, one can see Khurrana standing with a resting face as he waters her scalp with water. He captioned the image as, “Baal ki Kahani Bala ki Zubani!” Ayushmann also announced that the trailer of the film Bala will be out soon. Ayushmann looks hysterical and this poster will make your wait for the film even more difficult.

Sunny’s film Ujda Chaman‘s poster was equally intriguing. In the poster, one can see Sunny is a rather grumpy mood. There is a garden water can, a pipe and a rainy cloud pouring in water onto his scalp and it is damn hilarious.

With the poster release, Ayushmann also announced that the film has been preponed to November 8 now. The film was initially releasing on November 22. With this new release date, the clas between Ayushamnn’s Bala and Sunny’s Ujda Chaman becomes even more stringent as Ujda Chaman will release on November 7.

Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik. Sunny’s Ujda Chaman is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is a remake of an acclaimed Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe.

