Prabhas starrer Baahubali proved to be a milestone in Indian film industry. Not only its staggering collections but the technicalities too managed to gain accolades all over the globe. Adding another feather to a cap, the movie is all set to gift another proud moment for all Indians and especially the loyal fans of Prabhas.

Just a few moments ago, Prabhas shared an exciting news through his Instagram account by informing that the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning to screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on 19th October 2019. Apart from the screening, the live orchestra will be performed of Baahubali score in sync with the movie.

He wrote, “It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime seeing the score of our film #Baahubali being played LIVE at the Royal Albert Hall. I can’t wait to be a part of this moment and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning is a prequel to Baahubali: The Conclusion. The movie was released in 2015.

Surely it will be a moment to rejoice for Indian cinema lovers!

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen in tentatively titled Jaan. Director SS Rajamouli too is busy with his ambitious project RRR, which feature Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in key roles.

