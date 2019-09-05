RRR: Alia Bhatt Is Literally Putting In Her Blood & Sweat For SS Rajamouli’s Film; Here’s Why We Say So!

Alia Bhatt has proved she is a star performer with her performances in films like Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and much more. The actress has bagged a lot of films in this year with big directors. She will be soon making her South debut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Kalank actress opened up about her prep for the film. She said, “I am learning all my lines in Telugu and trying to understand them well. I want every scene to be authentic.”

About Rajamouli, Alia said that she looks up to his work and has been his fan since Baahubali. She shared that it was her who requested him to take her in the film. Bhatt added, “After Baahubali, the moment I heard that he is working on his next film, I knew I had to work with him. He was surprised and told me that he was also thinking of working with me and I would have got a call from him anyway.”

When asked how she decides on doing a particular film, Alia Bhatt said that she doesn’t follow any process and follows her instinct whether she wants to do a quick film, a big project, a thriller of a happy film. Alia shared that as an actor, she wishes to work with certain kinds of directors.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Karan Johar’s Takht and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak.

