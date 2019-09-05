Alia Bhatt Nominated For Most Inspiring Asian Woman Of 2019 By People’s Choice Awards

Alia Bhatt has always received appreciation for her powerful performances and seems like there is no stopping for her. The nomination list of The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 is out and Alia Bhatt has been nominated for The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019, amongst 7 other nominees. The 26 year old actress is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.

Alia shares her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna and Zhou Dongyu. The voting for the category is open online and will run on till October 18. The winner will be announced on November 10 when the award show takes place.

In 2020, Alia will be seen in 3 big films – Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

