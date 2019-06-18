One of the highly anticipated projects, Brahmastra is in full swing despite of several delays. Yesterday, leading pair- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, who just completed with their shooting schedule in Varanasi. It is learnt that the schedule was wrapped up 3 days earlier of the original period and the reason behind it was Alia’s health.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were shooting in Varanasi along with Mouni Roy and veteran actor Nagarjuna, in a scorching temperature of over 40-degree Celsius. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that Alia Bhatt fell sick during the exhausting shoot and was taken for medical treatment.

The source close to the project, quotes, “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song, ” reports Mirror. The report further states that the actress to consult a specialist before resuming the work.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The movie will release in summer 2020.

Just a day after Salman announced that “Dabangg 3“, the third instalment of his popular “Dabangg” franchise, will hit the screens on December 20 this year, “Brahmastra” writer-director Ayan Mukerji revealed that the audience will have to wait a bit longer to watch his ambitious fantasy film.

In his Instagram post, Ayan wrote, “When we broke the logo of ‘Brahmastra’ at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of that road was in sight Christmas 2019, the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right.”

