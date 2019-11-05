Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Break Up With Sara Ali Khan & Dating Rumours With Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup and the actor is one of the most trending names in Bollywood right now with his next Pati Patni Aur Woh just around the corner. What the actor is also trending for are his strong link-up rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The actor recently chose to comment on the same and here’s what he said.

Kartik was recently seen at a magazine cover launch where the actor was asked about the rumours of his and Sara’s breakup. Also, some even pointed out the day when he was spotted at Ananya’s birthday dinner. The actor answered that just because he had dinner with Ananya people started to speculate no one noticed when he did an ad shoot with his screen idol Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya (I stepped out for dinner with Ananya and all have begun asking questions). I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.”

The actor chose not to name Sara directly in his comments but further he spoke about his rise in films and career.

On the film front, Kartik will be seen opposite Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the yesteryear classic Pati Patni Aur Who. The trailer of the film released yesterday and has been getting mixed response. He will also bee seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and the sequel Akshay Kumar’s hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa alongside Kiara Advani.

