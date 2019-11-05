Chiru152: Chiranjeevi Finds His Leading Lady In Trisha Krishnan For The Action Drama

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi happens to be all busy these days with preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled Chiru152. The film which was launched on the auspicious day of Dusshera with its muhurat pooja will see Chiranjeevi in an action avatar.

There were numerous reports about Kajal Aggarwal being approached by the makers for the lead role followed by Nayanthara and Tamannah Bhatia.

However, the role opposite Chiranjeevi has been bagged by none other than Trisha Krishnan.

It will be for the second time in her career where one will get to see the versatile actress opposite megastar sharing the same screen space. The duo was last seen together in 2006 filmmaker A.R Murugadoss’s Telugu action drama Stalin.

Talking about Chiru 152, as per reports, the film is based on the backdrop of Naxalism.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will be helmed by Kortala Shiva and it will be Co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions

Reportedly, the makers have roped in Bollywood music composer duo Ajay-Atul for song works of the film.

The yet to be titled action venture will go on floors by the end of this month.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, the megastar was last seen on big screens in Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opposite Nayanthara in lead.

Trisha was last seen early this year in Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Petta starring Rajinikanth.

