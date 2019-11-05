Ajay Devgn Loses His Cool As Son Yug Gets Mobbed At Ajmer Sharif Dargah! WATCH Video

Ajay Devgn who is currently shooting for Maidaan in Lucknow went to see Ajmer Sharif Dargah with his 9-year-old son, Yug Devgn. Ajmer Sharif is the resting place of revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti and thousands of people come everyday to visit this sacred place.

A video of Ajay and Yug is doing the rounds on social media in which both of them are wearing their forehead with white and pink saafa. Ajay is walking behind the son and guiding him to make his way through the fans. Fans, on the other hand, are pushing each other to catch a glimpse of the superstar. But Ajay lost his cool midway when they started pushing his son and he warned them.

Take a look at the video here:

The police has surrounded them to escort out safely but failed midway. Ajay is literally losing his calm in video as the fans start reaching out to him and Yug.

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. His next includes Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. He is also a part of Maidaan which is a biopic based on Indian football player and coach, Syed Abdul Rahim.

