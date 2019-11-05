Nishabdham: Teaser Of Anushka Shetty’s Next Thriller To Release On Her Birthday Eve

South beauty Anushka Shetty who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, keenly awaits the release of her next which has been titled Nishabdham.

The teaser of the film which has the gorgeous actress portraying the role of a mute artist will be unveiled by the makers tomorrow on Anushka’s Birthday eve.

The makers of the thriller recently took on twitter to unveil the teaser release date and time. Their tweet read: “And the BIG news is here! Teaser of #Nishabdham will be out on Nov

6 at 5 PM. Want to know who’s unveiling it? Stay tuned! #NishabdhamTeaser”

One will also get to see R.Madhavan in the lead role. The versatile actor will be seen playing the role of a musician.

The film will have Madhavan and Anushka paired opposite each other, as the duo will be seen playing a married couple in the crime thriller.

Apart from Madhavan and Anushka, Nishabdham also has actress Anjali as crime agent in a pivotal role.

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey too will be seen along with Hollywood artist Michael Madsen in important roles.

Nishabdham is been directed by Hemant Madhukar and it is been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

The Anushka starrer will hit the big screen in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages.

The release date of Nishabdham is yet to be announced by the makers.

